A 30-year-old man fell three stories on Yehudit Street in Bnei Brak. MDA medics and paramedics evacuated him to Tel Hashomer Hospital in serious condition with multi-system injuries.

MDA medic Berel'e Yakobovitz said "The victim lay next to the building semi-conscience and suffering from multi-system wounds. We provided medical treatment which included medicines and bandaging and we took him by MDA intensive car ambulance to the hospital in serious condition."