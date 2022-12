IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated overnight to detain seven wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria and in the region of the Jordan Valley brigade.

In the Al-O'mri refugee camp in the Binyamin region, Palestinians threw rocks at forces who responded with riot dispersal tactics.

While operating in the village of Jab'a in the Menashe region, forces returned fire at terrorists who shot at them.

None of our forces were injured.