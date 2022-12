In an interview on Kan Reshet Bet, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed expanding Ben-Gvir's and Smotrich's authority:

"In Israel, there is one Defense Minister who the entire system is subject to, and he's in charge of coordinating sensitive issues with the Prime Minister. Instead of working on one simple axis, they are spitting it into three political whims, and we will pay the price," stated Gantz.