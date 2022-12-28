Ahead of the swearing in of the government, representatives of the United Torah Judaism Party signed a joint coalition agreement of Degel Hatorah and Agudat Yisrael with the Likud overnight Tuesday.

The distribution of positions in UTJ will be as follows: Yitzhak Goldknopf will serve as Minister of Construction and Housing, Moshe Gafni will serve as Chairman of the Finance Committee, Uri Maklev will serve as Deputy Minister of Development and Haredi Transportation, Meir Porush will serve as Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Yaakov Asher will serve as Chairman of the Interior Committee, Yisrael Eichler will serve as Chairman of the Labor and Welfare Committee, Yitzhak Pindrus will serve as Chairman of the Public Inquiries Committee, and Yaakov Tesler will serve as deputy minister.