A top aide to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas was heard in newly released recordings on Tuesday cursing the PA chairman and insulting other members of the PA leadership, The Associated Press reported.

The purported remarks by Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior official who is seen as a potential successor to the 87-year-old Abbas, gave a glimpse of the bitter infighting inside the PA leadership as several hopefuls try to position themselves for the post-Abbas era.