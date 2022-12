The Movement for Purity of Morals petitioned the Supreme Court against the appointment of Shas chairman Aryeh Deri as a minister.

In the petition, the movement mentioned the amendment made by the coalition to the Basic Law of the Government, but clarified that the amendment to the Basic Law of the Government also does not allow MK Deri to be appointed as a minister, after he was convicted three times, the last time less than a year ago.