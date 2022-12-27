MK Ofer Kassif, the sole Jewish Knesset member of the Hadash-Ta'al party, has condemned the arrest and interrogation of a haredi journalist with extreme-left-wing views.

"This is a politically motivated arrest, and a despicable one," Kassif said. "I call on the police to release him immediately.

"Yisrael Frei is being persecuted both as a critical journalist and as someone who opposes the occupation," he added. "Furthermore, what he wrote was true - according to all accepted standards, attacking military forces is not considered terrorism."