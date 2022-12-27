The Betsalmo rights organization which submitted a police complaint against extreme-left-wing haredi journalist Yisrael Frei has congratulated the police for detaining and investigating him.

"We are delighted that police have arrested this inciter following his refusal to report for questioning," the organization said in a statement. "This is not a journalist but rather a person who incites to violence, terrorism, and murder. He belongs behind bars and should not have any public standing.

"We will work toward bringing him to face justice and hope that he will be sentenced to long years in prison. No one should be permitted to incite to murder."