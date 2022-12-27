According to a report on Ynet, Yisrael Frei, a haredi journalist known to harbor extreme left-wing views, has been arrested on suspicion of having published comments seen as supportive of terrorism.

Frei was apparently ordered to report to police five times, and refused to do so, leading to his detention. At the conclusion of his interrogation he is expected to be released.

One of the complaints against Frei was submitted following a comment he posted on Twitter three months ago in which he praised a Palestinian-Arab who had been captured by police in Yaffo and found to be in possession of explosives and a weapon. Frei referred to the man as a "hero," adding that the terrorist had planned to attack soldiers and "sought legitimate goals and avoided targeting innocent people. In a perfect world he would have been awarded a medal."