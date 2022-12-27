Public Security Minister Omer Barlev has offered his praise to the security forces who captured the terrorist who perpetrated two bombing attacks in Jerusalem, murdering two people.

"From the moment of the attack, police detectives and Shabak agents did not leave a stone unturned in their determination to lay their hands on the perpetrator," Barlev said. "There was no doubt that it was only a question of time until he was found. The successful conclusion of this operation is the result of their resolve and combined efforts as well as their professionalism, both in the intelligence and the operative realms.

"The State of Israel and our security forces will continue to battle terrorism with maximal determination and force, and we will bring to account all those who commit terrorist attacks as well as those who dispatch them, wherever they may be."