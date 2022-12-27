Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion has sent his congratulations to security forces and local police officers following the apprehension of the terrorist who committed two attacks in the capital, causing two deaths.

Lion noted the "significant detective work that led to solving this crime, enhancing the security of Jerusalem residents.

"I am in constant contact with security officials," he added, "and it's important for me to use this opportunity to thank you for your work, 24 hours a day, every day of the week."