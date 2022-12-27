The Supreme Court has announced that an expanded bench of eleven justices will convene this Thursday to rule on a petition submitted by the Movement for Quality in Governance opposing a new law that enables (among other things) the appointment of Shas party head Aryeh Deri to a ministerial position, despite his previous conviction on tax offenses. Deri was handed down a provisional prison sentence but was not required to spend time behind bars, providing the basis for the law enabling him to serve as a government minister.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has declined to issue an interim ruling against the appointment of Deri, and as such, he will likely be sworn in as a minister this Thursday, along with all other government ministers.