Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fedlon has clarified that the Herzliya municipality will not grant a license to any local business which discriminates between people on the basis of religion, race, gender, or sexual orientation.

"Herzliya is a liberal, pluralistic city that believes in equality and democracy and respects the rights of every person, no matter who he is," Fedlon said. "We will not allow anyone to harm the character of our city."