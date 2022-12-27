Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz has responded to allegations made earlier today by Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich, who said that the current IDF Chief of Staff "blatantly politicized" the IDF under his watch.

"Anyone who wants to preserve the IDF as a people's army will not pass legislation dismantling the authority of the Defense Ministry and will not intervene in the appointments of senior IDF officers," Gantz said.

"I support the Chief of Staff who is a man who takes his responsibilities as an army officer seriously. A Chief of Staff is not simply a trainee officer who carries out orders."