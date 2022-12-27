The Israel Tax Authority has launched a new nationwide operation aimed at supporting the work of its VAT inspectors and auditors.

The first stage of the operation commenced last week with a focus on eateries serving falafel and hummus, in all parts of the country, checking for correct bookkeeping practices and compliance with the law. 168 separate audits were conducted.

In addition, the Tax Authority conducted extensive enforcement operations, focusing on 1,661 businesses across the country. Around 120 million shekels were collected from 1,250 businesses and 112 vehicles were impounded until payment is settled.