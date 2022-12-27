Responding to reports of a recent discussion between Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and the current IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich suggested a longer cooling-off period before former Chiefs of Staff enter politics.

"Kochavi politicized the IDF in a blatant manner," Smotrich alleged. "Anyone who wants to maintain the IDF as a united army of the people and keep it out of politics should support a new law requiring ten years to pass before a former Chief of Staff can enter politics."