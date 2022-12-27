The Israel Antiquities Authority, the Nature & Parks Authority, and the Elad group have announced the opening of a special project to excavate the ancient Shiloah pool in Jerusalem.

The Shiloah pool, located to the south of Ir David or David's Village, is situated within a national park just beyond the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and is an important historic and archeological site. It was constructed as part of the city's infrastructure during the eigth century BCE, as is documented in Sefer Melachim II (Kings II).