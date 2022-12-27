Responding to the passage of the so-called Deri Law in the Knesset, the Yesh Atid party issued a statement:

"The Deri Law is another proof of the ridiculous weakness of Netanyahu in the face of his extremist partners. Bibi is weak and Deri knows that he'll submit to him, just as he submits to everyone. IDF soldiers, Holocaust survivors, the battle to reduce the cost of living are not important to them. They don't want to benefit Israeli citizens; all they want to do is authorize the appointment of someone found guilty of criminal acts to a ministerial position."