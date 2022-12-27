Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked expressed her opposition to amendments to current laws protecting an individual's right to act in accordance with his personal beliefs (for instance, permitting an event hall owner to refuse to rent out his premises to two individuals who want to conduct a ceremony that contravenes Jewish law).

"Such amendments are superfluous and only cause harm - why complicate matters?" Shaked said. "I don't believe they will be passed into law in any case, and they're just another line in an already long and complicated coalition agreement. I don't think there's a majority in favor in the Likud party, so all the uproar is unnecessary."

Asked what she would be doing in the future, given that her political party did not make it over the election threshold in November's election, Shaked replied, "I haven't yet decided. First of all just let me hand over the Ministry in an orderly fashion to Aryeh Deri, and return to the private sector. Later, I'll decide on my future steps in political life."