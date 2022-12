Chairman of Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, referred to the announcement of Israeli companies that they will not agree to a law proposed by Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock.

"I congratulate businesses that decided to set a red line for the crazy government that is being forged in Israel. Kudos to Discount, Microsoft, and Wiz, who started an excellent civil protest, proving that Israeli citizens are passionate about ensuring a democratic, liberal and egalitarian state," said Lapid.