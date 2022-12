Head of the opposition parties - Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Avigdor Liberman, Merav Michaeli, and Mansour Abbas, issued a joint statement after a meeting they held today (Monday).

"We will unite to wage a struggle against the dark and anti-democratic government being established, which will tear Israel apart from the inside. When we return to power, we pledge to repeal all extreme legislation that harms democracy, security, the economy and Israeli society," read their statement.