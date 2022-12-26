Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu blasted outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

"Lapid, losing the elections is not the end of democracy, it is the essence of democracy. You refuse to accept the people's decision. You attempt to get the public to revolt against the people's decision, you spread endless lies against the elected government. What will you do next? Send your demonstrators to climb the Knesset barricades?

"I call on you to act responsibly, to accept the people's decision, to transfer power in an orderly manner so that we can fix everything you have destroyed in the last year and a half," Netanyahu said.