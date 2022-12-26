Speaking at the start of his faction meeting, outgoing Defense Minister and National Unity party head Benny Gantz addressed comments to haredi Knesset members who will comprise part of the incoming government.

"The price of turning Israel from a Jewish to a religious state will be harsh," Gantz said, "and you will be harmed more than anyone else by these coercive and racist policies."

Addressing allegations made by some that Gantz would have given haredim "whatever they wanted" in return for joining a government headed by him, the Defense Minister said, "I would never have raised a flag of surrender on matters of state security, and I will never enable the dismantling of the people's army."