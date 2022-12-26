Outgoing Transportation Minister and Labor party head Merav Michaeli has sharply criticized the incoming government at the start of her faction meeting today.

"This government that Bibi and the Smotrichim are establishing is advancing institutionalized racism and taking us from the Zionist dream of Ben Gurion to the racist dream of Smotrich - who is being enabled by a man under criminal indictment who wants to escape justice," Michaeli accused.

"You are taking the name of Zionism in vain," she continued, adding, "And you should be the first to know that it is forbidden to take that name in vain. This isn't Zionism - it's racism."