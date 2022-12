The Labor party has decided not to offset votes for any of the bills being pushed through the Knesset in advance of the government's swearing-in this Thursday, in its protest against what is being called a "legislative blitz," and has called on its fellow opposition parties to follow suit.

"Here we have an anti-democratic bloc which has set itself the goal of trampling on the rule of law and on democracy," the party said in a statement. "Under no circumstances will we lend it a hand."