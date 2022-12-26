Speaking at the start of his faction meeting today, Prime Minister and head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid attacked the incoming government's policies.

"What we have seen in recent days hasn't been coalition negotiations - it's been a sell-out of the state," Lapid accused. "They're plundering the country's assets and selling out our democratic values. They are shaming us in the eyes of the world.

"We've seen other governments being established in the past, but what we're now seeing before our very eyes is the weakest prime minister ever and a government in total disarray," Lapid added. "This isn't a totally right-wing government - it's a totally insane government. And we have no intention of sitting quietly to one side while they dismantle the state."