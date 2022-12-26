While rain has eased off in many parts of the country, the meteorological service has issued an advisory warning of the continued danger of flash flooding, until tomorrow, in riverbeds in the east and south of the country.

The Nature & Parks Authority has issued a warning of the absolute prohibition on entering, whether by foot or by vehicle, any riverbed until water levels have dropped, due to danger to life. Furthermore, approaching the banks of a flowing river is also prohibited during times of flooding, due to the danger that the banks may suddenly erode and be swept away.