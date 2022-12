The so-called 'Ben-Gvir law' that will bring Israel Police under the authority of the relevant government ministry (soon to be the National Security Ministry which Itamar Ben-Gvir is slated to head) has passed its second committee stage, after being approved in its first Knesset vote last week.

The bill will now be returned to the Knesset for its second and third (final) votes and expected passage into law.