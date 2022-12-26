Speaking at the funeral for Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, paid tribute to the rabbi: "Despite his illness, he had enormous vitality and a great light shone forth from him.

"Rabbi Druckman invested his entire soul in each and every student, in each and every educator and yeshiva, in the Bnei Akiva movement, in military academies, in the settlements," he added. "He did not shrink from waging war on the matters that go to the heart of the state - the integrity of the land, national values, educating the youth toward a Jewish identity, halting terrorism, and ensuring the strength of the IDF."