Following this morning's successful Shabak operation which foiled a terrorist attack intended to be carried out by means of an explosive device which was found ready to be detonated, Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered his congratulations to Israel's security officials.

"After an operation that lasted for several weeks, our security operatives succeeded in arrested a number of terrorists from Judea and Samaria who planned a major terrorist attack together with terrorists from Gaza," Lapid noted.

"Our war against terrorist infrastructure and the terrorists themselves continues day-in, day-out, and Israel will continue to do so, showing zero tolerance for terrorism and enabling Israeli citizens to go about their daily lives."