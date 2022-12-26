Public Security Minister Omer Barlev has arrived at the local police headquarters nearest to Kibbutz Massuot Yitzhak, in order to monitor the progress of the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

"Israel Police is as prepared as can be for the funeral," Barlev said. "We have made our preparations at the cemetery as well as at the site of the eulogies and have coordinated our efforts with the family of Rabbi Druckman, at their request. Police are aware of the extra sensitivity of the event and the importance of ensuring its safety.

"I ask all those in attendance who have come to pay their last respects to Rabbi Druckman of blessed memory, to follow police regulations in order to ensure that everything goes smoothly in a way that befits the rabbi's honor. I share in the grief felt by the mourners -- the rabbi's family and his many students. Rabbi Druckman was a great leader and his impact will be felt for many long years."