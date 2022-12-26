The head of the government press organization, Nitzan Hen, has paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

"I merited to learn in the Or Etzion yeshiva headed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman for four years," Hen noted.

"Over 40 years have passed since those days, years during which I chose my own path toward national and Jewish identity while guided by the inspiration of the man who raised up generations of disciples, of whom I am the least.

"I will forever remember the glow of his face, his amazing lectures on Fridays before Shabbat, and the efforts he invested to ensure that we would embody Torah learning together with secular life as well as love of the Land of Israel. May his memory be for a blessing."