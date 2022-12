Prof. Simcha Yigal, a senior obstetrician/gynecologist who identifies with the Religious-Zionist stream in Israel, has expressed his opposition to what is being dubbed the "Discrimination Law," a law that would permit doctors to decline to perform any medical treatment that contravenes Jewish Law (halachah).

"When a sick person needs help, we're color-blind," said Prof. Yigal, speaking on Galei Tzahal. "This law is neither religious nor Zionist."