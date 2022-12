An Israeli driver, a female, has been robbed while driving on Route 55 near Nebi Ilyas, not far from Qalqilya.

According to the police complaint she filed, a car with several suspects inside approached her own, and she stopped in order to find out what was going on.

After she stopped, several of the suspects exited their vehicle and one of them entered her car before fleeing.

The woman was not in need of medical treatment. Police are combing the area for the suspects.