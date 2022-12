The director of Israel's National Service, Reuven Pinski, has paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Druckman on behalf of the National Service organization.

"Rabbi Druckman was a beloved leader and teacher who inspired others with his love for the Jewish People and his incessant efforts to benefit the Jewish People," he said. "He was a pillar of support for those doing National Service, and the entire Jewish People owes him a great debt of gratitude."