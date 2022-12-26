"I love my son Yair -- and Yair is an independent person with his own views," Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday morning, responding to the furor resulting from his son Yair Netanyahu's statement regarding his father's trial, calling it a "malicious coup d'état," in which people sought to "kill an innocent man who happened to be the prime minister elected by the people. In other words, they are canceling the democratic election."

"Although everyone has the right to express his opinion and criticize others, I do not agree with the words that were publicized in his name yesterday."