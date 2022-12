Due to the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Druckman who passed away yesterday at the age of 90, several bus routes have been altered:

Route 353 from Tel Aviv to Beer Sheva; 373 from Rehovot to Ofakim; 301, 310, and 436-7 from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Ashkelon; 492 and 495 from Jerusalem to Netivot and Benei Netzarim; 73 from Kiryat Malachi to Masuot Yitzhak.