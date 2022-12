Due to extreme weather conditions, a number of hiking trails across the country have been closed:

Arbel trails; Gamla nature reserve trail leading to the old city; Snake trail in the Massada national park; the Ein Ovdat national park are all closed to visitors.

The Ein Gedi Nature Reserve is also closed, although the first waterfall at Nahal David and the ancient synagogue are open. All the rivers from Ein Gedi to Nahal Bokek are closed.