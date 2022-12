Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, MK Danny Danon (Likud) weighed in on the uproar prompted by a statement made by Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock, who is insisting that religiously-observant physicians not be obligated to perform medical treatments that contradict halachah (Jewish law).

"We'll be the ones in charge of the incoming government, and there's no need to be up-in-arms at every single outrageous statement," Danon said.

"We will not harm the rights of any minority population."