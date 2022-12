Speaking on Reshet Bet this morning, Religious Zionism party head MK Bezalel Smotrich paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

"Rabbi Druckman had three characteristics that made him who he was," Smotrich said. "He had boundless love for G-d and His creations; he only saw the good in others; and he was totally dedicated to the Jewish People.

"Even during the last few weeks of his life, when he was very weak, I came to see him regarding the coalition negotiations and he received me," he added.