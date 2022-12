In a series of joint operations overnight, IDF, Shabak, and Border Police forces arrested five wanted men in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In Jenin, two men wanted in relation to terrorist offenses were apprehended. During the course of another operation, forces came under attack and drove back rioters using crowd dispersal methods.

While operating in Hebron, Israeli security forces confiscated a M-16 rifle and an Airsoft gun.

An additional suspect was arrested in Shechem.