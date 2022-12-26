As part of the preparations for the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the following roads are blocked off:

Highway 3 between the Hodaya and Beer Tuvia junctions

Road 232 southbound between the Eshkolot and Hodaya junctions

Road 232 northbound between the Givati and Hodaya junctions

Road 3612 is only open to northbound traffic and only for organized groups

Entrance to Highway 3 is only permitted for organized groups or for local residents upon presentation of an identity card showing place of residence