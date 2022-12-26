According to a new report in the Israel Hayom newspaper, the Shas party will receive control over several departments within the Finance and Transportation Ministries, under the terms of its coalition agreements with the Likud party.

The report adds that the departments concerned include that which controls the local authority planning councils. Shas is also expected to receive control over three separate units within the Finance Ministry related to labor agreements which will return to being within the purview of the Welfare Ministry, which will be headed by a member of the Shas party.