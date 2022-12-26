MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) eulogized Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

"It is with great sadness that we were informed this evening of the passing of the eldest of the religious Zionist rabbis, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, head of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva and head of the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva was a beacon of Zionism, love of man and love of the land. With his wisdom and humility he always knew how to unite and find what unites what separates," said Vaturi.

"In the days of division and extremism, his exemplary figure will be missed by all parts of society in Israel. The people of Israel have lost one of the giants of our generation who succeeded almost until his last day in uniting the ranks, a righteous man who fought with devotion for the common and the individual, dedicated his entire life to the Torah of Israel, the nation of Israel and the Land of Israel. May his memory be a blessing," he added.