The head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron council, Eliyahu Libman, paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Meir Druckman.

"A righteous man has been lost. A spiritual leader of religious Zionism who was a rare combination of strength in leadership, both in the Torah of Israel and in the settlement of the Land of Israel in Judea and Samaria, in the periphery, in the south, in the north and in the center. I had the privilege of studying with him for four years at Yeshivat Or Etzion high school and he blessed me at my wedding, and I learned a lot from him in my public mission throughout my life," said Libman.