The head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, Tamir Idan, paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Druckman, saying, "On behalf of the residents of the Sdot Negev Regional Council, I mourn the passing of the eldest of the religious Zionist rabbis, a righteous and upright man, Rabbi Chaim Meir Druckman."

"The rabbi was one of the greatest students of our generation and had the privilege of teaching many students. Rabbi Druckman was a lover of Israel, with a warm Jewish heart. I send my condolences to his family and his thousands of students," added Idan.