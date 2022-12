Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed his sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Chaim Druckman Z"TL.

"I mourn the passing of Rabbi Haim Druckman zt'l, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis, one of the greatest rabbis of our generation. The Rabbi was a great Torah leader, taught thousands, educated entire generations, and was a huge supporter of a Greater Israel," he said.

"The Rabbi enlightened the world with his teachings and enormous benevolence. May he rest in peace."