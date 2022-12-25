Tzohar: 'Unparalleled in his ability to teach and inspire'

The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization said they deeply mourned the passing of Rabbi Druckman, "one of the foremost and most revered rabbinical figures of Religious Zionism."

“As a communal and Torah leader, Rabbi Druckman was unparalleled in his ability to teach and inspire, and excelled in his love for all Jews and his empathy for all in need. Those unique traits enabled him to be embraced by Israelis from all walks of life. He was a man of remarkable vision who heavily influenced the modern development of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in general and he has had a great impact on the spiritual and physical makeup of our contemporary Jewish world," continued the group.

"Our world has lost a giant and so many of us have personally lost a teacher who both guided and inspired. May his memory be for a blessing."