Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, paid tribute to Rabbi Chaim Druckman, who passed away this evening.

"Together with the entire House of Israel, I mourn the passing of Rabbi Chaim Druckman zt'l, a great man who for ninety years, taught, educated and brought Jews closer to faith in the Creator.

"And out of the love of the great Torah, he loved every Jew, every inch of the Land of Israel, and every letter of the Torah of Israel, and educated [his students] who will continue to learn, and continue to see the great light shining before their eyes. He is gone but not forgotten."