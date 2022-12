The management of Hadassah Ein Kerem responded to the passing of Rabbi Chaim Druckman (Z"TL).

"The rabbi was hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem in very serious condition and was treated with devotion by the internal intensive care unit team for the past 10 days, but we were forced to pronounce him dead this evening.

The Hadassah Medical Center partakes in the grief of the family at this difficult time and the grief of the general public."